Open Menu

Majority Of French Say Macron Unable To Cope With Ongoing Protests - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Majority of French Say Macron Unable to Cope With Ongoing Protests - Poll

An overwhelming majority of French citizens believe that President Emmanuel Macron is unable to lead the country out of the crisis amid mass protests in the country, a YouGov poll commissioned by the HuffPost portal showed on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) An overwhelming majority of French citizens believe that President Emmanuel Macron is unable to lead the country out of the crisis amid mass protests in the country, a YouGov poll commissioned by the HuffPost portal showed on Thursday.

The poll showed that 76% of respondents do not believe that Macron is able to "get the country out of the crisis and calm down the (troubled) suburbs," with 79% of people saying that the president is not "on top" in dealing with the current crisis.

Some 97% of supporters of the opposition far-right National Rally party and 78% of supporters of the left-wing New Ecological and Social People's Union coalition think Macron is performing poorly during the protests, according to the survey. It added that even about half of Macron's voters (51%) think the leader is unable to handle the crisis.

The poll was conducted from July 3-4 among 1,018 French citizens aged 18 and older.

France has been gripped by unrest since June 27, when a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by a police officer for failing to stop his car when ordered to do so in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. The officer who pulled the trigger on Nahel M. has been taken into custody for voluntary manslaughter, but that has not deterred protesters.

According to the latest figures from the French Interior Ministry, over 12,000 cars and some 500 municipal buildings have been burned and over 1,000 shops and bank offices have been looted in the unrest. A total of about 4,000 people, many of them juveniles, have been detained.

Over the past few days, the wave of protests against police brutality in France has been gradually subsiding. The number of people arrested as well as the scale of the riots have been decreasing for several consecutive days.

Related Topics

Dead Riots Police Interior Ministry France Car Bank Paris Lead June July From Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Plot reference detailed verdict: Court acquits Naw ..

Plot reference detailed verdict: Court acquits Nawaz, says ex-PM politically vic ..

6 minutes ago
 Addl IGP inks MoU for discount to officials at hos ..

Addl IGP inks MoU for discount to officials at hospital

6 minutes ago
 Dubai conducts pan-European engagement programme t ..

Dubai conducts pan-European engagement programme to showcase value proposition f ..

19 minutes ago
 6th round of Pakistan-Trkiye Bilateral Political C ..

6th round of Pakistan-Trkiye Bilateral Political Consultation held

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif woos UAE investment ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif woos UAE investment in alternative energy as both ..

4 minutes ago
 Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar pin ..

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar pins rank badges to 52 inspector ..

42 minutes ago
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif woos UAE investment ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif woos UAE investment in alternate energy as both co ..

4 minutes ago
 Sukkur Union of Journalists (SUJ) grieved over dea ..

Sukkur Union of Journalists (SUJ) grieved over death of mother of Afzal Butt

42 minutes ago
 SSP Mirpurkhas holds meeting regarding Muharram

SSP Mirpurkhas holds meeting regarding Muharram

42 minutes ago
 ESD Secretary congratulates Pakistan Young Rescue ..

ESD Secretary congratulates Pakistan Young Rescue Team for getting 3rd position

4 minutes ago
 PTI member GB Assembly Javed Manwa resigns from PT ..

PTI member GB Assembly Javed Manwa resigns from PTI

42 minutes ago
 Finland to Impose More Travel Restrictions on Russ ..

Finland to Impose More Travel Restrictions on Russian Citizens From July 10 - Mi ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World