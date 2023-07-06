Majority of French Say Macron Unable to Cope With Ongoing Protests - Poll

An overwhelming majority of French citizens believe that President Emmanuel Macron is unable to lead the country out of the crisis amid mass protests in the country, a YouGov poll commissioned by the HuffPost portal showed on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) An overwhelming majority of French citizens believe that President Emmanuel Macron is unable to lead the country out of the crisis amid mass protests in the country, a YouGov poll commissioned by the HuffPost portal showed on Thursday.

The poll showed that 76% of respondents do not believe that Macron is able to "get the country out of the crisis and calm down the (troubled) suburbs," with 79% of people saying that the president is not "on top" in dealing with the current crisis.

Some 97% of supporters of the opposition far-right National Rally party and 78% of supporters of the left-wing New Ecological and Social People's Union coalition think Macron is performing poorly during the protests, according to the survey. It added that even about half of Macron's voters (51%) think the leader is unable to handle the crisis.

The poll was conducted from July 3-4 among 1,018 French citizens aged 18 and older.

France has been gripped by unrest since June 27, when a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by a police officer for failing to stop his car when ordered to do so in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. The officer who pulled the trigger on Nahel M. has been taken into custody for voluntary manslaughter, but that has not deterred protesters.

According to the latest figures from the French Interior Ministry, over 12,000 cars and some 500 municipal buildings have been burned and over 1,000 shops and bank offices have been looted in the unrest. A total of about 4,000 people, many of them juveniles, have been detained.

Over the past few days, the wave of protests against police brutality in France has been gradually subsiding. The number of people arrested as well as the scale of the riots have been decreasing for several consecutive days.