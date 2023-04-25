UrduPoint.com

Majority Of French Say Macron's Reelection Was Bad For France - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Majority of French Say Macron's Reelection Was Bad for France - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Nearly seven in 10 French people now feel that their country would be better off without President Emmanuel Macron in charge, a flash poll out Monday has revealed.

One year into his second term, Macron is viewed by 77% of those polled by Elabe as autocratic, while 73% describe him as arrogant and 50% as courageous.

Macron's decision to push through his widely unpopular pension reform was met with a nationwide outcry as hundreds of thousands protested against the raise in the retirement age.

Asked to sum up his presidency in one word, 44% of the 1,002 adults sampled for the BFMTV broadcaster chose "discord," 42% "deceit" and 39% "rage." Positive words like "respect" (13%), "support" (10%) and "satisfaction" (7%) ranked toward the lower end of the list.

Only 30% said that having Macron reelected on April 24, 2022 was for the better. Slightly over half of French people said he "has changed only a few aspects" about the country since taking office in 2017, while 31% said he "has not changed" a thing.

Almost 80% said they were dissatisfied with how Macron handled health care, 77% criticized his education, immigration and public spending policies, 75% the fight against inequality, 74% the loss of purchasing power and 74% his climate action record. Sixty percent said they were unhappy with how France was projecting its image abroad.

Related Topics

Education France April 2017

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create inve ..

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create investment opportunities in new ec ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transactions Monday

2 hours ago
 UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

3 hours ago
 ‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

4 hours ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.