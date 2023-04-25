MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Nearly seven in 10 French people now feel that their country would be better off without President Emmanuel Macron in charge, a flash poll out Monday has revealed.

One year into his second term, Macron is viewed by 77% of those polled by Elabe as autocratic, while 73% describe him as arrogant and 50% as courageous.

Macron's decision to push through his widely unpopular pension reform was met with a nationwide outcry as hundreds of thousands protested against the raise in the retirement age.

Asked to sum up his presidency in one word, 44% of the 1,002 adults sampled for the BFMTV broadcaster chose "discord," 42% "deceit" and 39% "rage." Positive words like "respect" (13%), "support" (10%) and "satisfaction" (7%) ranked toward the lower end of the list.

Only 30% said that having Macron reelected on April 24, 2022 was for the better. Slightly over half of French people said he "has changed only a few aspects" about the country since taking office in 2017, while 31% said he "has not changed" a thing.

Almost 80% said they were dissatisfied with how Macron handled health care, 77% criticized his education, immigration and public spending policies, 75% the fight against inequality, 74% the loss of purchasing power and 74% his climate action record. Sixty percent said they were unhappy with how France was projecting its image abroad.