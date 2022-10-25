Majority of French, Spanish Citizens Believe Russia Will Prevail Over Ukraine - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Sixty-six percent of people in Spain and 54% in France believe that Russia will win the conflict in Ukraine, a public opinion poll conducted by the Spanish Elcano Royal Institute showed on Monday.

"Both countries believe that the war will last and that no nuclear weapons will be used in it, but two-thirds of Spaniards believe that Russia will ultimately win the war, while the French are split in half on this issue," the poll revealed.

According to the survey, nearly two-thirds of the French, or 63%, and more than two-thirds of Spaniards, 68%, support the continuation of European military aid to Ukraine.

"Despite the prediction of defeat for the side that Europe supports, the French and the Spaniards approve of the continuation and even strengthening of European support for Ukraine," the study said.

The survey also revealed that Spanish and French citizens consider the Ukrainian conflict to be the main problem Europe is facing right now, with energy prices and climate change ranking second and third, respectively.

The online survey by the Elcano Royal Institute polled 2,002 Spanish and French people over the age of 18. In Spain, the survey was conducted from July 8 to 13, while in France, it took place from July 19 to 25. The researchers estimated the margin of error at about 3.2 percentage points.