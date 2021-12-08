BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Almost two-thirds of Germans believe that newly elected Chancellor Olaf Scholz will not be able to hold the post for more than four years, according to a poll conducted by YouGov for the dpa agency.

Earlier on Wednesday, the leader of the German Social Democrats Scholz was elected by the Bundestag as a new head of the government, replacing veteran Angela Merkel.

The results of the survey showed that 44% of Germans believe that Scholz will serve as chancellor for four years, after which he will fail to win re-election. Another 20% of the respondents were confident that the ruling coalition of the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats will fall apart by the next elections to the Bundestag.

Only 16% of those polled expected Scholz to be re-elected for a second term, and only 1.3% of respondents believed that the new Chancellor will last as long as his predecessor Angela Merkel, who headed the German government for 16 years.

At the same time, only 22% of respondents said that the new government will make serious changes to the country's policies, while 51% believed that there will be no major changes. Another 16% answered that they did not expect any changes at all.

The YouGov poll was conducted from December 1-3, and covered 2,067 people over the age of 18.