Majority Of Germans No Longer See United States As Leading Western Power - Poll

Thu 05th November 2020 | 05:08 PM

The majority of German citizens no longer see the United States as the leading power in the Western world, an ongoing poll conducted by Civey has shown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The majority of German citizens no longer see the United States as the leading power in the Western world, an ongoing poll conducted by Civey has shown.

Based on a representative sample of a poll that surveyed more than 27,000 people, 36.3 percent of German respondents said they definitely agreed that the US was no longer the leading Western power, with a further 32.5 percent slightly agreeing with the statement.

Just 24.2 percent of respondents said that they agreed or slightly agreed with the statement that the United States was the leading Western power, the survey found.

Responses to the survey were gathered between August 7 and November 5, Civey said.

Relations between Germany and the United States have deteriorated during the four years of Donald Trump's presidency. Berlin and Washington have clashed over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, NATO defense spending, action on climate change, and US economic sanctions on the European Union.

