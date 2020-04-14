UrduPoint.com
Majority Of Germany's Dieselgate Victims Settle For Compensation With Volkswagen - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:11 PM

At least 95 percent of Volkswagen car buyers in Germany affected by the so-called Dieselgate scandal, when the carmaker admitted to tampering with diesel engines to falsify emission tests back in 2015, has agreed to accept compensations as part of a pre-trial settlement, media reported, citing the company's data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) At least 95 percent of Volkswagen car buyers in Germany affected by the so-called Dieselgate scandal, when the carmaker admitted to tampering with diesel engines to falsify emission tests back in 2015, has agreed to accept compensations as part of a pre-trial settlement, media reported, citing the company's data.

In February, Volkswagen said it had made a deal with the Federation of German Consumer Organizations on compensation for buyers of cars with faulty diesel engines as part of the pre-trial settlement of a class-action lawsuit. The total amount of compensation was set to amount to 830 million Euros ($908.4 million).

The Handelsblatt newspaper reported that Volkswagen clients could abandon their claims until April 20 and agree to the pre-trial settlement.

A week before the deadline, 250,000 of 262,000 affected customers were ready to accept compensation.

The company said that the customers would start receiving payments starting from May 5.

US regulators accused Volkswagen in 2015 of falsifying emission test results for its diesel-engine cars, in what became known as Dieselgate. The automaker admitted that 11 million diesel cars worldwide had been equipped with pollution test cheating devices and agreed to nearly $15 billion in settlement payments. Last year, in its revenue report for the first quarter of 2019, the automaker announced that it had lost $33.6 billion since the scandal.

