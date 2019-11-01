UrduPoint.com
Majority Of IS Fighters Who Escaped Amid Turkish Operation Recaptured - State Department

Fri 01st November 2019 | 10:56 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The majority of the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorists who escaped from prison during Turkey's military operation in northern Syria have been recaptured, US Counterterrorism Coordinator Ambassador Nathan Sales told reporters on Friday.

"We are aware of about a hundred fighters who escaped in the wake of the Turkish incursion into northeastern Syria. In addition, as [SDF commander] General Mazlum [Abdi] has said to President Trump the majority of those people have been taken into custody again after having escaped," Sales said.

