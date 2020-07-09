Majority of Nations Likely to Support UN Chief Guterres If He Runs for 2nd Term - Nebenzia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The vast majority of UN member states is likely to support Secretary General Antonio Guterres if he runs for a second term, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"If he puts his candidacy [as secretary general for a second term], I am sure that the vast majority of countries will support him," Nebenzia said in on-line interview, adding that Guterres has not really announced it yet.

According to the Russian diplomat, Guterres undoubtedly has great authority and great experience that he has gained as a high commissioner for refugees. In addition, the UN chief is an undeniably intelligent, erudite man, and, which is more important, he is a politician, not a bureaucrat.

"I see no clear alternative to him today. Especially, since it is too early to talk about it, since we do not know what the situation is," Nebenzia said, adding that he personally would not object if Guterres runs for a second term.

Antonio Guterres took office as the ninth Secretary General of the United Nations on January 1, 2017 and is set to serve as the UN chief until 2022. The UN Charter provides a possibility to be re-appointed for a second five year term by the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council.