Majority of Participants of Jeddah Talks on Ukraine From Western Countries - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The majority of participants of a meeting in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Ukraine were from Western countries which arm Kiev, a Moscow source told Sputnik on Monday.

"According to media reports, at the meeting on Ukraine in Jeddah, the countries of the Global South were in the minority.

Out of about 40 participants, there were about 15 (from the Global South), and 4 or 5 joined via a video link. Russia was not invited," the source said.

Some of the countries that proposed mediation and humanitarian initiatives in past "were forgotten" at the meeting, the source added.

"The vast majority of participants are Western countries, directors of the Ukrainian crisis, arms suppliers and escalators. You don't have to look far for conclusions," the source said.