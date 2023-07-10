Open Menu

Majority Of Poles Concerned With Migrant Presence In Country - Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 10:32 PM

The majority of Polish citizens are apprehensive about migrants, a poll conducted by the IBRiS laboratory revealed on Monday

The results of the poll showed that 53.1% of respondents were concerned about the potential risks caused by the presence of migrants in their country.

Ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) supporters were most concerned with the migrant issue (83%), as compared to those of other Polish parties. Gender-wise, men (59%) were more concerned than women (48%).

Supporters of opposition parties seem to be the least apprehensive about risks caused by the presence of migrants (35%).

The poll was carried out from July 7-8 among 1,100 people by computer-assisted telephone interview.

In June, the European Union reached an agreement on migration policy reform after years of negotiations. Under the proposed scheme, the member states that refuse to let in qualified migrants would be obliged to pay 20,000 Euros ($21,700) per person into a EU refugee fund. Poland was one of the two nations that voted against the plan. Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the chairman of the PiS, announced that Poland would hold a referendum on the scheme.

