Majority of Poles in Favor of Extending State of Emergency on Border With Belarus - Survey

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The majority of Polish citizens support the extension of the state of emergency over the migration crisis in the areas bordering Belarus, a poll by the IBRiS laboratory showed on Monday.

In recent months, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland have reported an increasing influx of undocumented migrants trying to cross into the European Union from Belarus, accusing Minsk of facilitating refugee movement in order destabilize the countries and the whole European Union.

The state of emergency, declared by the Polish authorities in early September in the wake of a surge in illegal migration, is due to expire on October 2, however, it can be extended by a presidential order.

When asked about the term for the lifting of the emergency state, 52.6% of the respondents agreed to its extension until the migration issue is solved, while 36.3% said that it had to be suspended "as soon as possible," and 11.1% had no opinion on the matter, according to the poll.

The survey was conducted from September 24-25 among 1,100 people through the computer-assisted telephone interview technology.

In response to the accusations about the issue with migrants, Minsk maintains that it is unable to control their influx due to Western sanctions.