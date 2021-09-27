UrduPoint.com

Majority Of Poles In Favor Of Extending State Of Emergency On Border With Belarus - Survey

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 03:30 PM

Majority of Poles in Favor of Extending State of Emergency on Border With Belarus - Survey

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The majority of Polish citizens support the extension of the state of emergency over the migration crisis in the areas bordering Belarus, a poll by the IBRiS laboratory showed on Monday.

In recent months, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland have reported an increasing influx of undocumented migrants trying to cross into the European Union from Belarus, accusing Minsk of facilitating refugee movement in order destabilize the countries and the whole European Union.

The state of emergency, declared by the Polish authorities in early September in the wake of a surge in illegal migration, is due to expire on October 2, however, it can be extended by a presidential order.

When asked about the term for the lifting of the emergency state, 52.6% of the respondents agreed to its extension until the migration issue is solved, while 36.3% said that it had to be suspended "as soon as possible," and 11.1% had no opinion on the matter, according to the poll.

The survey was conducted from September 24-25 among 1,100 people through the computer-assisted telephone interview technology.

In response to the accusations about the issue with migrants, Minsk maintains that it is unable to control their influx due to Western sanctions.

Related Topics

Technology European Union Minsk Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia September October From Refugee

Recent Stories

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan o 27 ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE announces 286 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveri ..

UAE announces 286 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

16 minutes ago
 Newly launched Dubai Chamber initiative highlights ..

Newly launched Dubai Chamber initiative highlights untapped business potential i ..

16 minutes ago
 Manchester City unveils Expo 2020 Dubai as new Tra ..

Manchester City unveils Expo 2020 Dubai as new Training Kit Partner

31 minutes ago
 PCB announces loan window for remaining national T ..

PCB announces loan window for remaining national T20 matches

48 minutes ago
 Cases of Dengue fever on rise in Hazara

Cases of Dengue fever on rise in Hazara

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.