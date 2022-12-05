UrduPoint.com

Majority Of Poles Support Construction Of 1st Nuclear Power Plant In Country - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2022 | 07:18 PM

As many as 75% of the surveyed Polish citizens support plans for the construction of the first nuclear power plant (NPP) in the country, according to a survey by Public Opinion Research Center (CBOS) published on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) As many as 75% of the surveyed Polish citizens support plans for the construction of the first nuclear power plant (NPP) in the country, according to a survey by Public Opinion Research Center (CBOS) published on Monday.

The dramatic increase in the society's support, from 39% in 2021 to 75% this year, is associated with the conflict in Ukraine and its impact on European countries. Meanwhile, 13% of the respondents are against the NPP construction and 12% have no opinion on this matter.

The survey was conducted among 1,038 Polish citizens from November 7-17.

Poland intends to equip its first NPP with pressurized water reactors in accordance with the country's nuclear power development program.

The first block is scheduled to be launched in the Gdansk coast area in 2033. Subsequent units will be built every two to three years. Poland's nuclear program provides for the construction of six units in total with a capacity of up to 9 GW.

The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the conflict and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

