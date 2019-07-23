UrduPoint.com
Majority Of Republicans In US For First Time Express Confidence In Mueller Probe - Poll

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:20 PM

Majority of Republicans in US for First Time Express Confidence in Mueller Probe - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Six in ten Republican voters in the United States now say that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Trump-Russia collusion in the 2016 presidential election was fair, according to the results of a new PEW Research Center poll on Tuesday.

"As former Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller prepares to testify before Congress, nearly two-thirds of Americans - including, for the first time, a majority of Republicans - say they are confident he conducted a fair investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election," a press release summarizing the poll stated.

Sixty percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said in the latest poll say they are confident in the fairness of the investigation, a sharp about face from January when just 39 percent of Republicans said they were confident Mueller was conducting a fair inquiry, according to the release.

Throughout the two-year probe, when President Donald Trump routinely derided the investigation as a "witch hunt" and Republicans' views were generally negative, the release said.

By contrast, Democrats' confidence in the Muller probe has been consistent throughout the investigation, with the latest poll showing that 71 percent believe in the probe's fairness.

The public is less confident that the Trump administration is taking action to prevent Russia from influencing future US elections, with just 46 percent saying they believe the administration is making a serious effort to block future Russian meddling.

Russia has repeatedly and emphatically denied it interfered in the US political system. Moreover, Russian officials have said the allegations against Russia were made up to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption as well as other pressing issues.

Mueller, who has said he will not comment on the investigation beyond what was printed in his 448-page report, is slated to testify before Congress on Wednesday.

