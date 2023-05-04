Majority of Romanians Oppose Unification With Moldova - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Fifty-four percent of Romanian residents oppose the idea of unification with Moldova, with 33% of respondents voting in favor of this initiative, a poll by the Romanian Avangarde research institute said on Thursday.

In April, a poll in Moldova showed that about 60% of Moldovan citizens did not support the unification of Moldova and Romania either.

Romanians were also asked if Moldova should become part of NATO, with 31% of respondents supporting the idea, 40% being against and 29% preferring not to answer.

In addition, the institute asked respondents to express their opinion on the need to accelerate the admission of Moldova to the European Union. The poll showed that 41% of respondents supported this idea, 30% were against it, and 29% could not give an answer.

The poll was conducted from April 26-29 and surveyed 850 people.

Formerly known as Bessarabia, a major part of today's Moldova is located on the right bank of the Dniester River and was an integral part of the Romanian principality of Moldavia until 1812 when it was ceded to Russia by its suzerain, the sultan of the Ottoman Empire. Bessarabia remained a province of the Russian Empire until the end of World War I when it became a part of Greater Romania, and it came back under Russian control in 1940-1941 and again after World War II, when it was merged with Transnistria, which is located on the left bank of the Dniester River.

Upon the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Moldova declared its independence within its Soviet borders including Transnistria. Since that time, there has been a growing movement in support of Moldova's reunification with Romania, while Transnistria remains an unrecognized state intending to reunite with Russia.