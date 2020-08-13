UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:39 PM

Majority of Russian Businesses Expect COVID-19 Will Affect Use of Office Space, IT - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic will change the way Russian companies use their office space and information technology, a joint survey by global consulting company EY and the SKOLKOVO Independent Directors Club obtained by Sputnik has found.

The pandemic will significantly affect both the strategic and technological aspects of companies' activities, the poll shows

According to the findings, 61 percent of companies expect to change the practice of using office space, including the relocation of the headquarters and switching certain categories of employees to remote work for good.

Also, 14 percent of companies will change their profile of activities, and another 14 percent of respondents admit that there is such a possibility. Eighteen percent of the companies expect a shift to the national market.

Additionally, 72 percent expect a long-term change in the use of information technology.

The study was conducted among board members of 30 Russian businesses representing various sectors of the economy in May and June 2020.

