UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Majority Of Russians Agree On Need To Adopt Amendments To Constitution - Putin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 05:07 PM

Majority of Russians Agree on Need to Adopt Amendments to Constitution - Putin

The vast majority of Russian citizens agree that amendments to the Russian constitution should be adopted, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday during his speech on the Russia Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The vast majority of Russian citizens agree that amendments to the Russian constitution should be adopted, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday during his speech on the Russia Day.

Putin said during his speech that all generations of Russian people hold dear the memory of the ancestors who defended the freedom and independence of the country.

"We have a common historical code and moral principles, we unconditionally respect the working man and the defender of the Fatherland, we respect our centuries-old history, traditions and culture, we preserve the memory of our ancestors, we have respect for our parents, families, we love our land and its vast borders.

These are the foundations that determine the character and fate of our people, the development of the country today and in the future. And therefore, it is logical that proposals to introduce these fundamental, pivotal principles into the Russian constitution were voiced so often ... I am convinced that this position is shared and supported by the vast majority of our citizens," Putin said.

Russia celebrates June 12 as a national holiday to commemorate the anniversary of the adoption of the declaration of state sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic that took place on June 12, 1990.

Related Topics

Russia Man Vladimir Putin Independence June Moral All Love

Recent Stories

Brace yourself for the Biggest Electronic Sale as ..

35 minutes ago

German Lower House to Adopt 1st Part of Stimulus P ..

2 minutes ago

Four People Killed as Blast Hits Mosque in Western ..

2 minutes ago

Paris Police Officers Stage Protest to Reject Raci ..

2 minutes ago

Police Cordon Off Courthouse in France's Nimes Aft ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria, T ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.