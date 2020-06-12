Majority of Russians Agree on Need to Adopt Amendments to Constitution - Putin

The vast majority of Russian citizens agree that amendments to the Russian constitution should be adopted, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday during his speech on the Russia Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The vast majority of Russian citizens agree that amendments to the Russian constitution should be adopted, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday during his speech on the Russia Day.

Putin said during his speech that all generations of Russian people hold dear the memory of the ancestors who defended the freedom and independence of the country.

"We have a common historical code and moral principles, we unconditionally respect the working man and the defender of the Fatherland, we respect our centuries-old history, traditions and culture, we preserve the memory of our ancestors, we have respect for our parents, families, we love our land and its vast borders.

These are the foundations that determine the character and fate of our people, the development of the country today and in the future. And therefore, it is logical that proposals to introduce these fundamental, pivotal principles into the Russian constitution were voiced so often ... I am convinced that this position is shared and supported by the vast majority of our citizens," Putin said.

Russia celebrates June 12 as a national holiday to commemorate the anniversary of the adoption of the declaration of state sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic that took place on June 12, 1990.