Majority of Russians Back Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The majority of Russians support President Vladimir Putin and the military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"There are few such citizens (who do not support the operation). The overwhelming majority of citizens, as evidenced by statistics and polls over 75% of citizens support the special operation, support the actions of the president of Russia. This is an absolutely irrefutable fact," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the Kremlin takes into account opinions of Russians who oppose the operation in Ukraine.

Moscow has clearly stated and actively explained the goals and reasons of the operation, he went on, expressing hope that opponents of the military operation will not only understand the situation but also learn to navigate "the streams of lies that come from the West about what is happening.

"Not everything is true that they give there in the news," Peskov added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donbas republics in defending themselves against the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.