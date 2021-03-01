UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Majority Of Russians Believe Coronavirus Is A Bioweapon: Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 09:13 PM

Majority of Russians believe coronavirus is a bioweapon: poll

Close to two out of three Russians believe that the coronavirus is a man-made biological weapon and less than a third are willing to get vaccinated, a poll said Monday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Close to two out of three Russians believe that the coronavirus is a man-made biological weapon and less than a third are willing to get vaccinated, a poll said Monday.

Observers say the findings reflect a distrust towards authorities fuelled by the lack of transparency during the pandemic and deteriorating relations with the West.

According to the survey by the independent Levada Centre, 64 percent of respondents said that Covid-19 was artificially created and is a "new form of biological weapon" while 23 percent believed the virus appeared "without human intervention".

The poll carried out in late February among 1,600 respondents also found that the number of Russians willing to get vaccinated against the virus has dropped to 30 percent from 38 percent in December.

Among those not wanting to get the vaccine, 37 percent said they fear side effects, 23 percent are waiting for results of clinical trials and 16 percent said they "do not see any sense" in getting the jab.

Russia's homemade Sputnik V vaccine, named after the Soviet-era satellite, was initially received with scepticism over its fast-track registration in August, ahead of large scale clinical trials.

But the Lancet medical journal in February published results showing it to be safe and more than 90 percent effective.

Russians, however, maintain a distrust towards the Kremlin, inherited from Soviet times, that has been fuelled by a lack of clarity from the country's leadership during the health crisis.

Mortality data published in February showed that the actual number of coronavirus deaths in Russia last year could be significantly higher than what was reported by the government.

There have also been no official figures on the progress of the vaccination drive, although in late February a health ministry epidemiologist said that around four million Russians had received the jab.

"The Kremlin launched Sputnik as an ideological weapon without even waiting for the end of clinical trials," Levada Centre sociologist Alexei Levinson said.

He told AFP that this "greatly alerted Russians", who are already suspicious of their pharmaceutical industry.

According to Levinson, Russians are more prone to believing in conspiracy theories during "particularly tense times".

After Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 sparked international condemnation and sanctions on Moscow, Russians have lived "like in a besieged fortress," Levinson said.

"The world for Russians has become hostile and uncomfortable".

Related Topics

World Condemnation Moscow Russia Progress February August December From Government Industry Million Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iranian judo federation welcomes lifting of intern ..

32 seconds ago

Spanish Utility Turning Oranges Into Green Energy

36 seconds ago

Civil Defence Day observed

37 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan taking concrete steps to ..

39 seconds ago

Ghana, I.Coast administer world's first free Covax ..

3 minutes ago

Campaigning for senate polls come to end with effe ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.