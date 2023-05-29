MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Fifty-four percent of Russians believe that Russian society is most divided along the lines of "rich and poor," while the same percentage of respondents believe that society in Russia is "rather cohesive," a poll by the National Institute for Opinion Surveys and Marketing (INSOMAR) out on Monday showed.

The poll showed that 36% of Russians believe that society is divided into officials and lawmakers versus ordinary citizens, 19% into government supporters versus the opposition, and 8% along ethnic lines.

In addition, 39% of respondents believe that Russian society is "rather divided," while 7% found it difficult to answer the question, the survey found.

At the same time, 52% of young people aged 18-29 said that Russian society is divided, according to the poll.

The survey was conducted in May and involved 1,600 people.