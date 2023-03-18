UrduPoint.com

Majority Of Russians Consider Crimea's Reunification With Russia Correct Decision - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) The majority of Russians (86%) believe that the 2014 decision to incorporate the Crimean peninsula into Russia was correct, and 56% of those surveyed feel proud about the reunification of the territories, a poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Saturday.

According to the survey, 53% of those respondents who find the decision correct said that Crimea was a native Russian land, 9% of those interviewed said the decision was stipulated by the will of Crimean residents, and 6% of the respondents said the move was connected with the population's nationality.

Meanwhile, 14% of those sampled expressed admiration when asked about their opinion on the incorporation of Crimea into Russia, while 5% of the surveyed said the decision caused negative emotions, the poll said.

The survey added that 71% of the respondents found the reunification beneficial for Russia, and 76% said that the region started to develop more successfully after it was incorporated into the country.

The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted on March 14 among 1,600 adult Russians, with a margin of error not exceeding 2.5%.

Crimea became part of independent Ukraine after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991 and was incorporated into Russia after a 2014 referendum. Ukraine does not recognize the referendum results and considers Crimea a territory temporarily occupied by Russia.

