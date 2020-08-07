UrduPoint.com
Majority Of Russians Still Concerned About COVID-19, Inaccessibility Of Medicine - Survey

Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The majority of Russians are still concerned about the risks of contracting the coronavirus, rising prices, the inaccessibility of medicine and devaluation of their own savings, a fresh survey by Russia's Center for Strategic Research (CSR) and autonomous nonprofit organization National Priorities showed on Friday.

"Today, 75 percent of Russians are concerned about the risk of rising prices and a significant increase in the cost of living, almost every second is concerned about the risk of inaccessibility of medicine, more than a third are worried about the devaluation of their own savings," Lora Nakoryakova, the head of the CSR department of social and economic studies, told a virtual conference, adding that 57 percent of Russians fear contracting COVID-19.

According to the survey, from a regional point of view, the fear of contracting COVID-19 is present among the majority of residents of Moscow (62 percent), St. Petersburg (61 percent) and the Ural Federal District (48 percent). The fear is also common in those with a financial situation above the average (65 percent) and students (64 percent), among others.

At the same time, the majority of Russians (71 percent) positively assess the exit of the self-isolation regime, as they expect to meet colleagues and friends, seek to set new goals and travel across Russia, as well as want to start a new life.

So far, Russia has recorded 877,135 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 14,725 fatalities and 683,592 recoveries.

