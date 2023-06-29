Majority of Russians Support President, Special Military Operation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The absolute majority of Russian citizens support President Vladimir Putin and the ongoing special military operation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The spokesman was asked about a survey conducted by the Russian Field company which said that the number of people who support the special operation is equal to the number of those who are against it.

"The data that we have is different. They still show absolutely predominant support for the special operation, overwhelming support, absolutely dominant support for the president," Peskov told reporters.