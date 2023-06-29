Open Menu

Majority Of Russians Support President, Special Military Operation - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Majority of Russians Support President, Special Military Operation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The absolute majority of Russian citizens support President Vladimir Putin and the ongoing special military operation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The spokesman was asked about a survey conducted by the Russian Field company which said that the number of people who support the special operation is equal to the number of those who are against it.

"The data that we have is different. They still show absolutely predominant support for the special operation, overwhelming support, absolutely dominant support for the president," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Company Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

26 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

2 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

2 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

3 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champ ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champion at third round UIM F1H2O W ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

17 hours ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

19 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World