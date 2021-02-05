Majority of Russians Trust Domestically-Made COVID-19 Vaccines - Poll

As many as 75 percent of Russian citizens trust domestically-developed vaccines against the coronavirus, a fresh poll conducted by the Rambler Group internet holding showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) As many as 75 percent of Russian citizens trust domestically-developed vaccines against the coronavirus, a fresh poll conducted by the Rambler Group internet holding showed on Friday.

"Thirty-eight percent of respondents said they preferred Sputnik V, almost the same number, 37 percent, said they were waiting for the start of vaccination by other domestic vaccines, EpiVacCorona and the one made by the Chumakov Institute," the survey results, obtained by Sputnik, showed.

At the same time, over 12 percent of respondents have already been vaccinated, while about 40 percent are ready to do it in the near future.

Only 2 percent of Russian citizens said they were anti-vaccine, according to the poll.

"The rest have not yet decided or said they were responsibly monitoring the level of antibodies in their bodies and were ready to be vaccinated if the immunity level dropped.

Among the survey participants, 27 percent have already had COVID-19," the survey showed.

There are currently three Russian vaccines � Sputnik V, developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute, EpiVacCorona, created by the Siberian research center Vector, and the shot developed by the Chumakov research institute.

On Tuesday, peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet published an interim analysis from the phase 3 trial of the Sputnik V vaccine, showing its 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19. It has been approved in Belarus, Serbia, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, the UAE, Iran, Guinea, Tunisia and Armenia.