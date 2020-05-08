UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Majority Of Schools Are To Reopen After Lockdown Ends In France - Education Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 06:59 PM

Majority of Schools Are to Reopen After Lockdown Ends in France - Education Minister

Up to 85 percent of French schools will open after May 11, as France is preparing to gradually lift coronavirus-related restrictions, French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Up to 85 percent of French schools will open after May 11, as France is preparing to gradually lift coronavirus-related restrictions, French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Friday.

"We are starting off slowly, but a million pupils is still something. 90% of communes will open schools [next week]. There are 50,500 schools in France: around 80-85% of schools will reopen," the minister told the France Inter broadcaster.

Blanquer also said that about 130,000 teachers were to return to work on Monday. The authorities are also planning a gradual return to the traditional education mode with classes in small groups, he added.

According to the minister, the health protocol unveiled last Friday is a subject of criticism, as many consider it to be too strict.

The protocol consists of such instructions as disinfecting all shared items, frequent handwashing and maintaining a safe distance between pupils. According to the minister, without these measures, reopening such a large share of schools will not be possible.

Universities, however, are to remain closed until the end of summer.

As of Friday, France has confirmed nearly 175,000 coronavirus infections and almost 26,000 related deaths.

The lockdown exit strategy, announced by French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on April 28, was updated on Thursday. In particular, the prime minister presented a colored map of the country, dividing it between highly infected regions marked in red and lower-infected areas marked in green. Notably, the lockdown measures in red zones are to be lifted with caution.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education France April May All Share Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Admiral Says NATO Ships Enter Barents Sea ..

2 minutes ago

Pandemic destroys 20.5 mn US jobs in April in hist ..

2 minutes ago

Premier League does not yet have 'green light', mi ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition members submit application for calling ..

2 minutes ago

Football to allow five substitutions when play res ..

16 minutes ago

PTI leader condoles death of Senator Faisal Javed' ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.