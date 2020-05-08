Majority of Schools Are to Reopen After Lockdown Ends in France - Education Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Up to 85 percent of French schools will open after May 11, as France is preparing to gradually lift coronavirus-related restrictions, French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Friday.

"We are starting off slowly, but a million pupils is still something. 90% of communes will open schools [next week]. There are 50,500 schools in France: around 80-85% of schools will reopen," the minister told the France Inter broadcaster.

Blanquer also said that about 130,000 teachers were to return to work on Monday. The authorities are also planning a gradual return to the traditional education mode with classes in small groups, he added.

According to the minister, the health protocol unveiled last Friday is a subject of criticism, as many consider it to be too strict.

The protocol consists of such instructions as disinfecting all shared items, frequent handwashing and maintaining a safe distance between pupils. According to the minister, without these measures, reopening such a large share of schools will not be possible.

Universities, however, are to remain closed until the end of summer.

As of Friday, France has confirmed nearly 175,000 coronavirus infections and almost 26,000 related deaths.

The lockdown exit strategy, announced by French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on April 28, was updated on Thursday. In particular, the prime minister presented a colored map of the country, dividing it between highly infected regions marked in red and lower-infected areas marked in green. Notably, the lockdown measures in red zones are to be lifted with caution.