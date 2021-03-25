Majority of Scots to Vote for Independence If EU Membership Guaranteed - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) More than half the people of Scotland said they would only vote for independence if the EU membership is guaranteed, the fresh survey by Survation pollster for Scottish newspaper The Courier suggested,

According to the poll, 51 percent of people would vote against the independence of Scotland. However, if the EU member guaranteed, 53 percent would agree to separate from the UK.

The survey also showed that the Scottish National Party (SNP) led by First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon will take the majority of parliamentary seats in the upcoming elections in May, as 50 percent of respondents intend to give their constituency votes for it.

The Labour party will occupy the second place with 24 seats, the Scottish Conservatives -22.

The survey results are based on a poll of more than 2,000 Scottish residents from March 11-18.

In 2014 Scottish independence referendum, at least 55 percent Scots voted against the independence. In 2016, 62 percent of voters supported remaining a member of the EU during the Brexit referendum.