Majority of Scottish Nationalists Against Eventual SNP-Alba Coalition - Survey

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The majority of the Scottish National Party voters would be unhappy if a victory at the upcoming regional elections came at the cost of a coalition with Alba, the also pro-independence new organization founded by former SNP leader Alex Salmond, according to a survey released on Thursday.

The poll conducted by YouGov between April 16-20 among 1,204 adults in Scotland showed that 55% of people would be "disappointed" or "dismayed" with the prospect of an SNP-Alba alliance, compared to the 22% who would be "delighted" or "pleased.

In contrast, 72% of SNP voters said they would favor a coalition with the Scottish Green Party if their party won the majority of seats at the Scottish Assembly, also known as Holyrood, in the May 6 elections.

Salmond, who served as the First Minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014, resigned from the SNP in 2018 as he fought allegations of sexual assault.

On March 26, he launched Alba, named after the Scottish Gaelic word for Scotland, to contest in the local parliamentary elections.