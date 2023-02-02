Majority of UK Citizens Dissatisfied With Domestic Political Situation - Poll

Over 70% of the UK residents have a negative view of the political situation in the country amid frequent changes in government leaders in 2022 and turmoil in the economy, a YouGov poll showed on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Over 70% of the UK residents have a negative view of the political situation in the country amid frequent changes in government leaders in 2022 and turmoil in the economy, a YouGov poll showed on Thursday.

The poll found that 71% of the UK residents have a "negative" view of the country's political situation, with 35% of them expressing a "very negative" view. At the same time, only 7% of Britons assess the internal political situation "positively."

In addition, over half of respondents, 54%, expressed the opinion that today's politicians are "less honest" than those of the past, 48% said they were "more corrupt," and 53% noted they were "less likely to work for the country's best interests.

The poll was conducted among 1,672 adults from December 20-21.

The UK changed prime minister three times in two months last year. In July 2022, Boris Johnson, the UK prime minister at the time, announced his intention to step down after accusations of violating COVID-19 regulations, and sexual assault. Liz Truss, elected in September to replace Johnson, spent only 44 days in office. In late October, UK King Charles III appointed Rishi Sunak as the new prime minister.