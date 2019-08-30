Majority of UK Citizens Expect Johnson to Fail in Securing New Brexit Deal - Survey

More than half of respondents of a YouGov survey issued on Friday have doubts about UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ability to reach a new Brexit agreement with the European Union

Previously, the head of government declared his intention to change the Brexit agreement with Brussels despite the latter repeatedly stating the deal was not up for renegotiation.

"However, despite his announcement, the majority (67%) of Britons still doubt that he will be able to net a new deal," the polling firm said.

According to the survey, skepticism of Johnson's efforts prevails across the national political divide, with 55 percent among Leavers and 84 percent among Remainers expecting Johnson to fail.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016. After former Prime Minister Theresa May failed to come up with an acceptable plan to leave the bloc by March 29 of this year, the deadline was moved to October 31.

In late July, Johnson, an avid advocate of Brexit, won the Conservative leadership and promised to deliver the divorce by October 31 by any means necessary.