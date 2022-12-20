Majority of UK Citizens Support Strikes of Nurses, Firefighters - Poll

More than half of UK citizens support nurses, ambulance workers, and firefighters in their industrial action to get better wages, a YouGov poll said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) More than half of UK citizens support nurses, ambulance workers, and firefighters in their industrial action to get better wages, a YouGov poll said on Tuesday.

According to the poll, 66% of Britons say they support the nurses' strike, with 45% of them claiming they "strongly support" these strikes. Twenty-eight percent of the respondents oppose the strikes, while another 6% could not give an exact answer.

Meanwhile, 63% of citizens also support ambulance workers' demonstrations, with 40% expressing strong support, the poll said, adding that 29% of respondents were dissatisfied with these protests.

In addition, 58% and 50% of residents support firefighters and teachers, respectively, in their decision to walk out.

The poll noted that employees of railway companies, who regularly go on strikes, enjoy the support of 43% of Britons.

Strikes by London transport workers and driving examiners garnered less support, 36%, and 31% respectively, according to the poll.

The poll was conducted from December 16-19 and surveyed 1,758 people.