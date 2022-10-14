Majority of UK Nationals Call Truss' Appointment as Prime Minister 'Mistake' - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) A 66% majority of British people believe that the ruling Conservative Party made a mistake in electing Liz Truss as prime minister, and 50% support her ouster, a YouGov poll conducted for The Times newspaper showed on Friday.

Truss' appointment satisfies only 9% of those surveyed, and another 24% were undecided, the poll found.

Meanwhile, 62% of those who voted for the Conservative Party in the last general election consider the Tories made the wrong choice in selecting Truss as prime minister, and only 15% believe the opposite, according to the survey.

Almost half of those sampled, 43%, said that former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak would do a better job as prime minister than Truss, the survey added.

The poll was conducted among 1,674 UK residents. The Times stressed that there was not a single political, age, regional, gender or demographic group that would call Truss's appointment the right decision.

Last week, Truss promised to reduce public debt amid a flurry of criticism over the government's new plan to support the economy, which includes large-scale tax cuts. After the plan's announcement, the yield on five-year UK government bonds rose to its highest level since 2008, at 4.6%, which meant a decrease in demand for debt securities. Consequently, sterling fell to an all-time low of $1.054 per pound.