Majority of UK Nationals Worldwide Optimistic About 2021 Despite Events of 2020 - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) As many as 73 percent of Britons living in the United Kingdom and abroad are hopeful that the upcoming year will be better than 2020, a fresh poll conducted by Ipsos Global Advisor found.

"In a new global survey in 31 countries, a majority of Britons are hopeful for 2021, despite the events of 2020. Almost three-quarters (73%) are optimistic that 2021 will be a better year for them than the past 12 months," Ipsos Mori said in a press release on Monday.

The poll also found that 23 percent of the UK nationals believe that their lives, which were gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, will go back to normal next year.

Additionally, 33 percent of respondents said there would likely be a new global pandemic caused by some new virus, according to the pollster.

"Looking back to 2020, over 9 in 10 (94%) of Britons say it was a bad year for the country, only those in Argentina, France and South Africa are more likely to agree (95%). Seven in ten say 2020 was bad for them and their families, up from 42% who said the same in 2019," Ipsos Global Advisor found.

The poll, which surveyed 15,700 people in 31 countries, was conducted online from October 23-November 6.