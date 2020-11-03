Majority of UK People Want Biden to Win US Presidential Election - Survey

The majority of the people in the UK (59 percent) want Democratic candidate Joe Biden to win the US presidential election and become the next president of the United States, according to a YouGov poll released on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The majority of the people in the UK (59 percent) want Democratic candidate Joe Biden to win the US presidential election and become the next president of the United States, according to a YouGov poll released on Tuesday.

The data collected between October 28-29 among 1,658 adults across Great Britain shows that only 16 percent said they would prefer incumbent president Donald Trump to remain in office, while 25 percent said they do not know.

Most of the people who preferred Biden over Trump said they had voted for the Liberal Democrat (91 percent) and the Labour Party (82 percent) in the December 2019 general elections, compared to 42 percent that voted for the ruling Conservative Party.

The YouGov survey also shows that six in ten (59 percent) think the outcome of the presidential election will have a great impact or a fair amount of impact on the post-Brexit free trade agreement the UK government is currently negotiating with the US, compared to the 17 percent that said "not very much", the three percent that answered "not at all" and the remaining 21 percent who said they do not know.

When asked who they think would offer the UK a better trade deal, 28 percent think it would be Biden, while 23 percent said Trump would give the UK more beneficial terms. The remaining 49 percent either think that it will not make any difference who becomes the next president of the United States (24%) or said they do not know (25%).