Majority of UK Public Distrust Governments Decisions on Climate Change - Survey

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The majority of the people in the United Kingdom do not trust the UK government to make the right decisions on tackling climate change, a YouGov poll published on Wednesday suggested.

According to the survey commissioned by the Sky news broadcaster, 30 percent of the 1,705 people surveyed between March 30-31 said they do not trust the government very much, while 24 percent said they do not trust it all, for a total distrust of 54 percent, compared to the 31 percent who thought the government is making the right decisions. The remaining 15 percent said they did not know.

In terms of political parties, 26 percent said they trust more the current Conservative government led by prime minister Boris Johnson when it comes to making the right decisions on climate change than Keir Starmer's Labour Party.

The findings also suggest that only 50 percent of the people in the UK supported the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars that will come into force from 2030, while 51 percent backed making travelers pay more in taxes based on the further they fly.

Asked to choose among several options to reduce UK's carbon emissions, 23 percent of the public said they were unwilling to change current key habits.

The UK will be hosting the next Climate Change Conference or COP26 in November in the Scottish city of Glasgow. The event, which had to be canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will seek to speed up the implementation of the ground-breaking 2016 Paris Agreement that aims to reduce carbon emissions and promote green transition.