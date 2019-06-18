UrduPoint.com
Majority Of UK Tories Would Rather See Party Destroyed Than Give Up Brexit - Poll

Tue 18th June 2019

The majority of UK Conservative Party members said they would rather see their own party destroyed and the UK economy suffer damage than not have Brexit happen, a survey released on Tuesday by UK YouGov pollster said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The majority of UK Conservative Party members said they would rather see their own party destroyed and the UK economy suffer damage than not have Brexit happen, a survey released on Tuesday by UK YouGov pollster said.

According to the poll, 54 percent of the respondents said they would prefer their party being destroyed than the United Kingdom changing its course to leave the European Union.

Furthermore, 61 percent of poll respondents said they were willing to face their country suffering significant economic damage in order to leave the EU bloc.

Similarly the majority of respondents would prefer to see Scotland and Northern Ireland leave the United Kingdom then the prospect of losing Brexit.

The only scenario in which the majority of respondents were willing to give up Brexit, would be if opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, was elected as next UK prime minister. Only 39 percent of Conservative Party members said they would prefer Brexit to happen, even if Corbyn was elected to office.

The poll was taken between June 11-14 among 892 UK Conservative Party members.

