MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Most of the UK's health unions, including its largest, Unison, have voted to accept the government's pay raise proposal, British media reported Tuesday.

Last month, the UK government announced that most of the country's leading health unions had endorsed the government's pay raise plan and intended to recommend that their members adopt it in a vote.

The government's new proposal is a 5% pay raise in 2023-2024, a lump sum payment of 2% of the wages for 2022-2023, and another 4% payment in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Guardian newspaper said.

The vote took place at a council representing 12 unions and uniting more than one million health workers across the UK. It resulted in a majority of unions voting in favor of the new proposal, the newspaper said.

Under the current rules, the new pay terms will be applied to members of all unions, though the deal was rejected by Unite, the second-largest union, and the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), which reportedly said the government's proposal was insufficient and announced its intention to continue strike action.

UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay confirmed that he intended to implement the terms of the agreement adopted by the council and called on unions that disagree with the proposal to end the strikes.

The United Kingdom is facing a massive increase in inflation, which peaked at 11.1% in October 2022. In November, the Bank of England raised its interest rate by 75 basis points to 3% per annum � the largest single increase in 33 years. The regulator also said that the UK economy had entered a recession that is expected to last until the second half of 2024.