Majority Of US Adults View Trump As 'Worst President' In Past Half Century

Fri 22nd January 2021 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) A 55 percent majority of American voters view former President Donald Trump as the worst president in the past 50 years, according to a Scott Rasmussen poll on Thursday.

"Fifty-five percent of voters nationwide rate Donald Trump as the worst president of the past half-century.

A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that Barack Obama came in a distant second at 25%, with no other recent president reaching double digits," a press release explaining the poll said.

On the flip side, 39 percent rated Obama as the best president of the past half century with Ronald Reagan a distant second for 22 percent, the release said.

Apart from views of individual presidents, the results highlight how deeply entrenched the US partisan divide has become. Fifty percent of voters selected a Democrat as the best president while 49 percent selected a Republican, according to the release.

