Majority of US Believes Women, Marginalized Groups to Gain Influence Under Biden - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The majority of US citizens believe that women, gay and lesbian people, racial minorities and other marginalized groups will gain influence under new US President Joe Biden, a Pew Research Center poll found.

At the same time, white people, business corporations, evangelical Christians and the military stand to see their influence diminished, according to a majority of respondents.

This is a reversal from an identical poll conducted at the beginning of Donald Trump's presidency four years ago, when most people thought that the traditionally dominant sectors of the US society will see their influence expand.

The poll was conducted in the week running up to Biden's inauguration, between January 8 and 12, among 5,360 adults. It finds that a full 63 percent of respondents believed women will gain influence in the Biden era, and 65 percent believed black people will gain influence.

Gay and lesbian, Hispanic, younger and poor people will all have more say under the Democratic president, the poll finds.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, 50 percent think that evangelical Christians will lose influence in the coming years and 39 percent believe their sway will not be affected. Similarly, 40 percent say the military will lose influence, against 26 who say it will increase and 32 who say it will remain unaffected.

Only among the category of men does the majority think their status will not be affected, a full 55 percent, in contrast to 26 percent who believe their influence will shrink and 17 percent who maintain the opposite.

Dividing the respondents along partisan lines, both Republican and Democratic-leaning respondents maintained roughly the same view, with the latter portion displaying more homogeny in their responses. The starkest difference is their perception of the changing fortunes of the wealthy and poor people in the United States. While 69 percent of Democratic respondents thought that poor people will gain influence, only 29 percent of their Republican compatriots held that view, with 42 percent of them saying that the poor will lose more influence over the coming period.

At the same time, nearly half of Republicans said that wealthy people will gain influence against the Democrat's 13 percent. A full 44 percent of them say the influence of the wealthy will decrease and 42 percent say they will not be affected.

Evangelical Christians, seen as an indispensable voting base for Republicans and conservative causes, will lose influence according to both sides. While 69 percent of Republican and 40 percent of Democratic respondents believe that, 47 percent of the Democrat's think that their influence will not change.

Polarization in the US public and politics will likely remain a dominating feature throughout Biden's presidency, as it had dogged the two previous occupants of the White House. Biden is seen as a polar opposite to Trump both in terms of policy and temperament. Although bereft of his mouthpiece on Twitter, Trump continues to maintain significant sway among Republican politicians and voters.