UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Majority Of US House Votes To Keep Federal Government Open Until December 20

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 01:20 AM

Majority of US House Votes To Keep Federal Government Open Until December 20

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The House of Representatives passed a temporary funding measure on Tuesday to keep the US government open for an additional month beyond a November 21 deadline, avoiding the prospect of a shutdown in the weeks before the Christmas holiday shopping season.

Lawmakers passed the continuing resolution in a 231- 192 vote to fund the government until December 20. The resolution faces a Senate vote before being sent to White House for President Donald Trump's signature.

By keeping the government running, the House impeachment probe could continue without interruption. Democrats have indicated they want the inquiry finished, a report written and a vote on whether to remove Trump from office before the end of the year.

If impeached, Trump would remain in office unless convicted by a two-thirds majority in the Senate.

The resolution would exclude any restrictions on funding a wall on the US Mexican border, which President Donald Trump had demanded as a price for his signature.

Meanwhile, a partisan divide between Republicans and Democrats in Congress has blocked progress on completing 12 annual spending bills needed to fund the government in fiscal 2020, which began nearly two months earlier.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Christmas Vote White House Trump Progress Price November December Democrats Border Congress 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Consul-General plants Ghaf tree in Barcelona t ..

56 minutes ago

People have full confidence in leadership of Imran ..

1 hour ago

UN Regrets US Decision to Change Policy on Israeli ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz's travelling to London en route to Doha rais ..

1 hour ago

No NRO given to Nawaz Sharif: Asad Umar

2 hours ago

Schools to be closed Wednesday in northern parts o ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.