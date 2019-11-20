Majority of US House Votes To Keep Federal Government Open Until December 20

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The House of Representatives passed a temporary funding measure on Tuesday to keep the US government open for an additional month beyond a November 21 deadline, avoiding the prospect of a shutdown in the weeks before the Christmas holiday shopping season.

Lawmakers passed the continuing resolution in a 231- 192 vote to fund the government until December 20. The resolution faces a Senate vote before being sent to White House for President Donald Trump's signature.

By keeping the government running, the House impeachment probe could continue without interruption. Democrats have indicated they want the inquiry finished, a report written and a vote on whether to remove Trump from office before the end of the year.

If impeached, Trump would remain in office unless convicted by a two-thirds majority in the Senate.

The resolution would exclude any restrictions on funding a wall on the US Mexican border, which President Donald Trump had demanded as a price for his signature.

Meanwhile, a partisan divide between Republicans and Democrats in Congress has blocked progress on completing 12 annual spending bills needed to fund the government in fiscal 2020, which began nearly two months earlier.