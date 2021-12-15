UrduPoint.com

Majority Of US Senate Passes $768Bln Defense Spending Bill

A majority of the US Senate on Wednesday voted in favor of passing the final version of the $768 billion defense spending bill for 2022 and will now send it to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) A majority of the US Senate on Wednesday voted in favor of passing the final version of the $768 billion defense spending bill for 2022 and will now send it to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) does not include sanctions against Russian sovereign debt or sanctions against Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline despite attempts by lawmakers to add them to the legislation amid rising tensions with Moscow over the buildup of forces near Ukraine.

