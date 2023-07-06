A majority of likely voters in the United States believe that US President Joe Biden was involved in his son Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings, which are under investigation by US House lawmakers, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) A majority of likely voters in the United States believe that US President Joe Biden was involved in his son Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings, which are under investigation by US House lawmakers, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Thursday.

More than half of respondents, 58%, said that it was likely that Biden was involved in his son's foreign business deals, with 44% believing it "very likely," the poll said.

One-third of respondents said it was unlikely Biden was involved in the foreign business deals, and 10% are unsure.

The poll comes amid an investigation by the US House Oversight Committee into alleged criminal acts committed by the Biden family, including corruption and influence peddling.

Earlier this month, panel chairman James Comer characterized the alleged actions as "organized crime."

The committee's probe is partially based on accusations from a confidential FBI informant, who alleges that Joe and Hunter Biden received millions of Dollars from a Ukrainian energy company. Lawmakers are also investigating deals tied to China.

However, Biden has denied ever speaking to his son about his business deals, contradicting testimony from an IRS whistleblower involved in matters related to Hunter Biden.

The survey polled 1,054 likely US voters on June 28-29 and July 2. The poll maintains a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points with a 95% confidence level.