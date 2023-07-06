Open Menu

Majority Of US Voters Believe Biden Involved In Son Hunter's Foreign Business Deals - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 10:14 PM

Majority of US Voters Believe Biden Involved in Son Hunter's Foreign Business Deals - Poll

A majority of likely voters in the United States believe that US President Joe Biden was involved in his son Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings, which are under investigation by US House lawmakers, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) A majority of likely voters in the United States believe that US President Joe Biden was involved in his son Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings, which are under investigation by US House lawmakers, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Thursday.

More than half of respondents, 58%, said that it was likely that Biden was involved in his son's foreign business deals, with 44% believing it "very likely," the poll said.

One-third of respondents said it was unlikely Biden was involved in the foreign business deals, and 10% are unsure.

The poll comes amid an investigation by the US House Oversight Committee into alleged criminal acts committed by the Biden family, including corruption and influence peddling.

Earlier this month, panel chairman James Comer characterized the alleged actions as "organized crime."

The committee's probe is partially based on accusations from a confidential FBI informant, who alleges that Joe and Hunter Biden received millions of Dollars from a Ukrainian energy company. Lawmakers are also investigating deals tied to China.

However, Biden has denied ever speaking to his son about his business deals, contradicting testimony from an IRS whistleblower involved in matters related to Hunter Biden.

The survey polled 1,054 likely US voters on June 28-29 and July 2. The poll maintains a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points with a 95% confidence level.

Related Topics

Corruption Business China Company United States June July Criminals FBI Family From Million

Recent Stories

Jinnah House attack: ATC extends judicial remand o ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC extends judicial remand of Khadija Shah, others

13 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM expresses satisfaction on peaceful ..

Balochistan CM expresses satisfaction on peaceful election of 35 districts Chair ..

13 minutes ago
 29 postmen provided motorcycles

29 postmen provided motorcycles

13 minutes ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

20 minutes ago
 Canada Emergency Preparedness Minister Says 2023 ' ..

Canada Emergency Preparedness Minister Says 2023 'Worst Wildfire Season on Recor ..

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total foreign reserves rise to $ 9.74 b ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves rise to $ 9.74 billion

9 minutes ago
Austin Concerned About China's Behavior Against Ph ..

Austin Concerned About China's Behavior Against Philippine Vessels - Pentagon

15 minutes ago
 LHC confirms interim bail of Imran, wife

LHC confirms interim bail of Imran, wife

15 minutes ago
 Mark Zuckerberg Says Twitter Rival Threads Already ..

Mark Zuckerberg Says Twitter Rival Threads Already Has 30 Million Signups

15 minutes ago
 Chairman PRCS hands over keys first model shelter ..

Chairman PRCS hands over keys first model shelter house to flood affected widow

15 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says Israel's Escalation in Jenin Will No ..

UN Chief Says Israel's Escalation in Jenin Will Not Solve Country's Security Con ..

9 minutes ago
 President-designate COP 28 discusses climate chang ..

President-designate COP 28 discusses climate change with PM, minister

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World