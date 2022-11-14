UrduPoint.com

Majority Of US Voters Believe Some Election Races Likely Affected By Cheating - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 09:55 PM

A majority of voters in the United States believe that some of the election races in the US midterm elections this year were likely affected by cheating, a new Rasmussen Reports survey revealed on Monday

Fifty-seven percent of prospective US voters said they believed it was likely that the outcome of some election races were affected by cheating, including 30% who said it was "very likely," the poll results showed.

Forty percent of respondents said they do not believe that elections this year were likely affected by cheating, including 18% who believe it is "not at all likely," the poll results also showed.

The poll surveyed 1,000 likely US voters on November 8-9. The US midterm elections took place on November 8, during which voters around the country cast ballots in Federal, state and local races.

Leading into the midterm elections, the political social media landscape was affected by claims that the 2020 US presidential election was rigged, Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights election observation mission head Tana de Zulueta said on Wednesday.

Comments by former US President Donald Trump, who has cast doubt on the integrity of US elections, were included in the organization's analysis of the political environment going into midterms, de Zulueta told Sputnik.

Trump shared reports on and after Election Day from the states of Michigan and Arizona, claiming election fraud and calling on the public to protest. Trump also referred to the midterm election races as "third world elections."

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said it saw no evidence of deleted or manipulated votes during the midterm elections.

