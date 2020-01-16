UrduPoint.com
Majority Of US Voters Plan To Vote Against Trump In 2020 Election - Poll

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 30 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

Majority of US Voters Plan to Vote Against Trump in 2020 Election - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) A majority of US voters say they are likely to vote for President Donald Trump's opponent in November's presidential election, a Rasmussen poll revealed Thursday.

"A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey shows that 44% of likely US voters say they are more likely to vote for Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

But 51% say they are more likely to vote against him," a press release summarizing the poll said.

This compares, the release said, to 42 percent and 52 percent respectively last September when Rasmussen Reports first asked this question.

Rasmussen was one of the few national polling organizations that correctly predicted the outcome of the 2016 presidential election at a time when most political analysts expected Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton to win.

