Majority of US Voters Say Biden Made Progress with Putin at Geneva Meeting - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) A majority of American voters said that they think US President Joe Biden made progress with Russian President Vladimir Putin when they met last week in Geneva, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll obtained exclusively by The Hill.

A majority of registered voters, 52 percent, said that Biden made "meaningful" or "some" progress with Putin during their meeting in Geneva, the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll reported.

Whereas 21 percent said the two leaders made meaningful progress and 31 percent said they made some, 32 percent said that no progress was made whatsoever. Another 15 percent of respondents said that they were unsure.

The meetings, which both presidents described as cordial and constructive, have resulted in the development of strategic stability dialogues between the two countries, with both Russia and the US announcing preparations in recent days.

Biden and Putin discussed issues including nuclear arms agreements, cybersecurity, and critical infrastructure in addition to initiating the strategic stability talks.

The new survey also revealed that 72 percent of US voters consider Russia an adversary, and 59 percent believe that Biden should "come down hard on Russia" on issues like cyberattacks or other threats to American interests.

The poll was conducted June 15-17, during which time 2,006 registered voters were surveyed. The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll is a collaboration between the Harris Poll and Harvard University's Center for American Political Studies.