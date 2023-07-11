Open Menu

Majority Of US Voters Say Congress Should Make Fentanyl Crisis Number 1 Priority - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) More than half of all US voters - nearly three out of five of all parties - want Congress to give priority to the flood of fentanyl drugs into the United States and their second highest concern is the wide-open land border with Mexico, a new Morning Consult poll revealed.

"(N)early 3 in 5 voters want to see heavy attention paid to fentanyl trafficking into the United States, and just under half would prioritize a probe into operations at the US-Mexico border," Morning Consult said in a statement via Twitter on Monday.

Both issues have been the subject of lesser-noticed hearings this year but have not gotten nearly as much attention as the Republican-controlled House of Representatives' new probes into such issues as the financial affairs of President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, the statement said.

"Rather than investigations involving the two presidential front-runners, or any of the other hot-button subjects tested, our data shows Republicans would be on more popular turf if they were to focus their attention on elevating immigration, an issue on which their members of Congress have a 46% to 38% trust advantage over Democrats and Biden gets his highest disapproval rating (51%)," the statement said.

Some 58% of all voters said the fentanyl crisis should be the number one concern of Congress and land border security with Mexico coming second at 45%, the statement said.

Republicans showed the most concern over the fentanyl issue at 63%, slightly head of Independents at 62% and Democrats at 50%, the statement added.

