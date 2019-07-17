UrduPoint.com
Majority Of US Voters Support ICE Deportation Raids On Illegal Immigrants - Poll

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 09:22 PM

A majority of US voters support Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency raids on immigrants illegally residing in the United States, a poll conducted and published on Wednesday by the Morning Consult/Politico news outlets showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) A majority of US voters support Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency raids on immigrants illegally residing in the United States, a poll conducted and published on Wednesday by the Morning Consult/Politico news outlets showed.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump confirmed that ICE would conduct raids that weekend throughout 10 US major cities to target at least 2,000 immigrants who had received deportation orders but remained in the country illegally. Reportedly, the mass raids did not happen, although several isolated arrests were made throughout the country.

According to the survey, a slim majority, 51 percent of voters, supported the controversial raids.

A total of 85 percent of Republican voters and 29 percent of Democrats supported the proposed raids. Nearly half of independents, 46 percent, supported the raids.

The survey was conducted between July 12-14 among 1,984 registered US voters and has a 2 percentage point margin of error.

ICE agents were expected to begin carrying out deportation roundups throughout the US cities in late June, but Trump said he would delay the raids by two weeks at the request of the Democratic members of Congress.

According to a late-June Harvard CAPR/Harris poll, immigration has surpassed healthcare by four percentage points as the leading issue of concern among US voters ahead of the 2020 US presidential election.

