Majority Of US Voters Want New Evidence Disclosed In Senate Impeachment Trial - Poll

Majority of US Voters Want New Evidence Disclosed in Senate Impeachment Trial - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) A 57 percent majority of US adults backs calls for the introduction of new evidence and witness testimony at the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, a new Monmouth University poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Public opinion on allowing new evidence and compelling witness testimony in the Senate trial breaks sharply along partisan lines. But it is interesting that solid majorities in every partisan group would like to see Trump and members of his administration at least asked to appear," Monmouth Polling Institute Director Patrick Murray said in a press release summarizing the results of the poll.

While solid majorities feel that Trump and members of his administration should at least be asked to testify, support for compelling them to do so ranges widely by party affiliation, the release said.

"This includes 83% of Democrats, 48% of independents, and 21% of Republicans who say members of Trump's administration should be compelled to appear; and 64% of Democrats, 39% of independents, and 13% of Republicans who say the same about the president himself," the release added.

Meanwhile, the poll showed the president's current job rating at 43 percent approve and 52 percent disapprove, not significantly different from his 43 percent to 50 percent rating in December, according to the release.

Over the past 12 months, Trump's approval number has ranged from 40 percent to 44 percent in Monmouth's polling, while disapproval has ranged from 50 percent to 54 percent, the release said.

More Stories From World

