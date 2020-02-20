UrduPoint.com
Majority Of Victims Of Hanau Shooting Of Foreign Descent - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 09:39 PM

Majority of Victims of Hanau Shooting of Foreign Descent - Reports

The majority of victims of the shooting in the German city of Hanau were of foreign descent, Germany's dpa international news agency reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The majority of victims of the shooting in the German city of Hanau were of foreign descent, Germany's dpa international news agency reported on Thursday.

Late on Wednesday, an unknown assailant attacked two shisha bars in the city center and a western suburb, killing nine people. The shooter was later found dead in his house alongside the body of his 72-year-old mother.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Ambassador in Berlin Ali Kemal Aydin confirmed that five Turkish citizens were among the nine people killed, while Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed his concerns over rising "xenophobia and Islamophobia" in Europe.

Regional authorities have said that early findings indicate a xenophobic motive behind the attack. German media have cited the gunman's confession letter in which he made a case for an ethnic cleansing.

