Majority of Voters in California Do Not Want Biden to Seek Re-election - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) An overwhelming number of voters in the state of California do not want US President Joe Biden to seek re-election in 2024, according to a poll conducted by the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies released on Friday.

"By a nearly two-to-one margin (61% to 31%) registered voters in California oppose Biden seeking a second term for President in 2024, with most of those opposed (41%) saying they are strongly opposed.," the poll said in a statement.

The poll found that Republicans are overwhelmingly against Biden running for office again, 87% opposing and 9% in favor, while registered Democrats in the state are evenly split on the matter, with 46% in favor and 46% opposed.

Moreover, the poll showed that Californian voters favor California Governor Gavin Newsom and US Sen. Bernie Sanders as their preferred candidates for the 2024 US presidential election although neither has said they will make a run for office.

The poll was conducted from August 9 to 15 among a random sample of 9,254 registered voters in California.