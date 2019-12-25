UrduPoint.com
Majority Of Western European Citizens In Favor Of Improving Relations With Russia - Poll

Wed 25th December 2019 | 03:29 PM

Most residents of Western European nations would prefer a thaw in relations with Russia, a survey conducted by the IFOP pollster exclusively for Sputnik showed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Most residents of Western European nations would prefer a thaw in relations with Russia, a survey conducted by the IFOP pollster exclusively for Sputnik showed on Wednesday.

"84 percent of Germans, 78 percent of Italians, 75 percent of French and 68 percent of Britons answered in the affirmative to the question 'Would you like relations between the European Union and Russia to improve in the near future?' 10 percent of respondents in Germany gave negative answers, 13 percent in Italy and France and 16 percent in the UK," the survey found.

At the same time, people with higher education more often spoke out in favor of normalizing relations between Russia and the EU than respondents with secondary education. In all countries where the study was conducted, men were more vocally in favor of improving contacts with Russia than women.

The poll was conducted from October 2-15. A total of 4,012 respondents aged over 18 took part in the survey, bearing a 3.1 percent margin of error.

Relations between Russia with its Western neighbors have been exceptionally fraught in recent years, mostly owing to European accusations against Russia for allegedly supporting the self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine and annexing Crimea. This issue, among others, was behind the move to impose restrictive measures against Russia, to which Moscow responded with countersanctions. Experts estimate the losses due to the sanctions and countersanctions to be in the hundreds of billions of Dollars.

