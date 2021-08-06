Majority Support Vaccine Requirements for Health Care Workers But Not Other Groups - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) A 60 percent majority of US adults support requiring healthcare workers to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, but the margin evaporates for other groups such as college students, restaurant patrons and business employees, according to a Quinnipiac University poll on Thursday.

"Six in ten Americans (60 percent) support requiring health care workers to receive a COVID- 19 vaccine while 35 percent oppose it," a press release explaining the poll said.

Democrats back a healthcare worker vaccine mandate by a 91-7 percent margin, as do independent voters 58-37 percent. But Republicans say "no" to such a requirement by a 58-35 percent margin, the release said.

Americans express different levels of support for other vaccine rules.

For government employees, 53 percent support while 42 percent oppose; for universities requiring their student vaccinations, 48 percent support while 49 percent oppose; for businesses requiring their employees, 45 percent support while 50 percent oppose, the release said.

When it comes to requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination: for passengers on airlines, 52 percent support while 45 percent oppose; at large sport and entertainment events, 49 percent support while 47 percent oppose and for restaurant customers just 37 percent support while 59 percent oppose, the release added.

The poll coincides with a surge in COVID-19 infections due to the virus' delta variant, which has prompted many jurisdictions to impose indoor mask mandates for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in line with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Some 61 percent think indoor masking for everyone is a good idea, while 34 percent think it's a bad idea. On the CDC's recommendations that all public school students, staff, and teachers wear masks in school, regardless of vaccination status, 55 percent think that it's a good idea, while 41 percent think that it's a bad idea, according to the release.